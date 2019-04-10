Pazzola, Anthony J. Jr. LOUDONVILLE Anthony J. "Tony" Pazzola Jr., 70 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Utica, N.Y. on October 26, 1948, he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Angeline (Palmieri) Pazzola Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea. He was a procurement officer, employed by NYS Office of General Services for many years. He was a member of the Shaker Rd. Loudonville Fire Company and Westmere Fire Company, the American Legion Zaloga Post, the V.F.W., the D.A.V. in Lansingburgh. He was a volunteer with American Red Cross, the Urban Search and Rescue of Albany County, the NYS Fire Police Association, the F.O.O.L.S International, the 40 and 8 3rd District Cheminot and was NYS Director of V.A.V.S. Tony was an avid amateur radio and HAM enthusiast with his handle being WB2BEJ and was active in many organizations especially in the Troy Amateur Radio Club. Survivors include sisters Mary "Mer" Dundon, and Rosemarie "Ree" (Tom) Marko; special friend Pam Saunders; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville with Rev. James Walsh officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY. Interment will be with his parents in St. Agnes Cemetery in Utica. In lieu of flowers donations to the in memory of Tony would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary