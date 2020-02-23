Spadaro, Anthony J. ALBANY Anthony J. Spadaro, 84, entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Rosaria Restifo Spadaro. Anthony was a lifelong printer and lifelong building manager. He was a former member of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. Anthony enjoyed fixing things, woodworking and researching ancestry. He was the beloved father of Michael Anthony Spadaro (Brett Carroll) and Melissa Spadaro Kahler; cherished grandfather of Ashley Kahler, Zachary Kahler and Rosaria Kahler; great-grandfather of Jordan Beverly and Devan Beverly; brother of the late Antoinette Bailey, Angeline Fogarty, Josephine Moreno, Rosaria Moreno, Carmella Hotaling, Carmelo Spadaro, Guiseppe Spadaro, and Joseph Spadaro; lifelong friend of Mary Spadaro and Vincent Rigosu; survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anthony's family on Monday, February 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, February 25, at 8 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way), Albany at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Anthony in a special way may send a contribution to Catholic Charities, #3, 40 North Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020