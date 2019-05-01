Trimarchi, Anthony J. LARCHMONT Anthony J. Trimarchi, "Tony," passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Larchmont, N.Y. Tony was born on November 12, 1950, in Albany to Joseph and Elsie Trimarchi. Beloved and cherished, Tony is survived by his mother; his wife, Avalon Lance; admiring children, Anthony, Thomas, William, Daniel, Brian (Lance) and Amy (Lance); daughters-in-law, Stefanie and Marilyn; adoring grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan and Taylor; and siblings Angela (Groelz), Joseph, Vincent, Dennis, Mary (Donahue), Dominick and Carmen. Tony was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and earned degrees at Siena College and Sage Graduate School. Tony excelled in his career as a hospital administrator and executive, most recently at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. Tony was a generous supporter of Union Settlement in Harlem and the Children's Brain Tumor Project at Weill Cornell. Tony loved life and will be forever missed and remembered by friends and family in Albany, Seattle, Wash. and the New York tri-state area for his enthusiasm, charm and love of music, food, travel, baseball and the great outdoors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tony's name to the Children's Brain Tumor Project at Weill Cornell.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019