Truscello, Anthony J. RENSSELAER Anthony J. Truscello, 61, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He is survived by his sons, Laurence (Catherine) Truscello and Jesse Truscello; and his grandchildren, Anthony, Ethan and Julie. Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to the in memory of Anthony J. Truscello. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019