Anthony J. Wallace
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace, Anthony J. CLIFTON PARK Anthony J. Wallace, 75, passed away on June 5, 2020. Tony was born on February 20, 1945, the son of the late Alfred and Carmelita (DeFazzio) Wallace. Tony was a retired engineer for the New York State Department of Corrections. A lifelong tinkerer, he enjoyed puttering in the yard, gardening, and collecting more tools than any one man could use. Tony also had a passion for boating, road trips, football, movies, and history. A doting grandfather, he loved to spoil his grandkids and texted them "hello" every day. Tony is survived by his children, David (Jennifer) Wallace, Kimberly Wallace, and Steven Wallace; grandchildren, Harper and Gabriel; and siblings, Linda Woschanko and Terry Wallace. He was predeceased by his brother, John Wallace. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved