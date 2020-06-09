Wallace, Anthony J. CLIFTON PARK Anthony J. Wallace, 75, passed away on June 5, 2020. Tony was born on February 20, 1945, the son of the late Alfred and Carmelita (DeFazzio) Wallace. Tony was a retired engineer for the New York State Department of Corrections. A lifelong tinkerer, he enjoyed puttering in the yard, gardening, and collecting more tools than any one man could use. Tony also had a passion for boating, road trips, football, movies, and history. A doting grandfather, he loved to spoil his grandkids and texted them "hello" every day. Tony is survived by his children, David (Jennifer) Wallace, Kimberly Wallace, and Steven Wallace; grandchildren, Harper and Gabriel; and siblings, Linda Woschanko and Terry Wallace. He was predeceased by his brother, John Wallace. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.