D'Ambrosi, Anthony L. TROY Anthony L. "GOV" D'Ambrosi, 97, passed on peacefully from this world to embark on his well-deserved eternal reward on Thursday, January 9, 2020, under the attentive care of The Community Hospice, Samaritan Hospital, Troy. While Anthony aka "GOV" was recognized by countless friends, family and strangers alike as an outwardly simple and honorable man, it swiftly becomes evident via the endless outpouring of love and respect from those who offered prayers, memories and well wishes at the end, we realize "GOV" meant so much more to many. Born in a simple home in Rensselaer on June 13, 1922, to his loving parents Luigi and Olivetta (DeJulio) D'Ambrosi, the family eventually grew to include nine brothers and sisters. In sequence, these include Philip Lombardi, Alexander Lombardi, Mary Theresa Lombardi Colangione, Virginia Lombardi Mulligan, Celestina D'Ambrosi Campoli, Anthony himself, Beatrice D'Ambrosi Mele Zaccari, Kathleen D'Ambrosi Rima, and Louis A. D'Ambrosi. With exception of Beatrice and Louis, the others are deceased. Anthony attended St. John's Academy in Rensselaer during his youth. He was a member of the first graduating class of Siena College prior to his volunteering his services to the















D'Ambrosi. With exception of Beatrice and Louis, the others are deceased. Anthony attended St. John's Academy in Rensselaer during his youth. He was a member of the first graduating class of Siena College prior to his volunteering his services to the U.S. Navy upon the beginning of World War II . Anthony was stationed in the Pacific theater during the war, and was eventually honorably discharged as boatswain's mate first class. As a veteran he was amongst the earliest to utilize the GI Bill to further his education following World War II. He soon after enjoyed a proud and rewarding career working for (then) Bell Telephone Company in New York City where he retired early at age 58 having reached the position of engineer, of which he was both humble and proud. "GOV" leaves behind his wife Isabel Van Vleck D'Ambrosi (married on July 27, 1991). His late wife was Dorothy E. Glasser. He is survived by his son Robert J. D'Ambrosi; and stepsons, Harry A. Colangione, James K. Colangione, and Keith A. Colangione. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Jason D. Colangione, Ryan P. Colangione and Lindsay Colangione Leonard. There are too many to list nieces and nephews, including those that affectionately called Anthony "Uncle GOV" regardless of their precise relation. "GOV" was forever quick and eager to help others (virtually anyone in need) for he was a very giving man with his resources and time throughout his long life. Highlights of his generosity included spirited support spanning over 47 years to the Little League, where he did anything that was needed such as coaching, umpiring, attending to injuries, and even applying chalk lines and mowing the fields for the kids! "GOV" was a staunch life-long Yankees fan (don't hold that against him) and enjoyed any game he could view - through all their successes and failures. The last program he watched on TV was a DVD'd Yankees game. Lesser known is the fact that Anthony was a proud member of The Freemasons. Widely known is the fact that "GOV" was an avid hunter and fishing enthusiast (up to age 95), which often took priority when scheduling periodic escapes to a Florida "Snow-Bird" home. He was a life-long member of the Nassau Sportsman Club where he served in various responsible roles. Also a member of the Rensselaer County Sportsman Association, he enjoyed stocking the local fishing spots every year well into his 90's. Of special significance is "GOV's" generous support of the Wildwood Programs which serve the special needs of handicapped children and adults. The list goes further with a lifelong commitment to countless services, organizations and individuals that Anthony D'Ambrosi felt could use a helping hand. They would all say "Thank you Uncle GOV!" In accordance to his expressed wishes, there will be no viewing hours nor traditional funeral services. Any and all are invited to attend a "celebration of GOV's life," which will also include full military honors, to be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Nassau Sportsman Club in Rensselaer County, located at 370 Boyce Rd, Nassau. This location and the date are significant, for the annual family picnic, a driving force in "GOV's" life, will take place simultaneously. A precise scheduled time for the celebration will be published and public reminder(s) will be posted in advance. In lieu of flowers or any other form of gift the family would appreciate any donation in honor of Anthony "GOV" D'Ambrosi be made to his favorite cause as follows: Wildwood Foundation, 1190 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham, NY, 12110. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020 