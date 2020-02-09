|
|
Davey, Anthony L. Jr. LATHAM Anthony L. Davey Jr., 92 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Diane "Dee" Webber, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Born in Albany on August 30, 1927, he was the son of the late Anthony L. and Angelina (Attanasio) Davey Sr. He served during World War II in the Navy from 1945 to 1946. He had a Master of Education degree from Oswego State University and worked as a teacher and vice principal at Colonie Central High School for 29 years before retiring. Anthony was a former member of the Colonie Elks and was an avid bowler. He really enjoyed driving cross country with his late wife and wintering in Las Vegas. He was most happy when he was spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Jo Ann D. Piehler of Latham, Michael L. Davey of Clifton Park and David A. Davey of Troy; his beloved grandchildren, Jace Davey, Nathan Davey, Morgan Davey and Logan Davey. Anthony is also survived by his sister, Marion Marino; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Davey and John Davey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Geoffrey Burke presiding in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Albany, will follow the Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 10, from 3-6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Anyone wishing to remember Anthony is a special way is encouraged to make donations to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020