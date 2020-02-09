|
Davey, Anthony L. Jr. LATHAM Anthony L. Davey Jr., 92 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Diane "Dee" Webber, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Geoffrey Burke presiding in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Albany, will follow the Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 10, from 3-6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road Latham. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020