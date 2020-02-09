Germano, Anthony L. GLENMONT Anthony L. Germano, 98, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Born and educated in Albany he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Mary (Gitto) Germano. Tony proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was the owner and operator of Germano's Auto Service and Repair from 1937-1976. During the 1970's and '80s he and his wife were also the owners and operators of the Starlight Restaurant in various locations throughout Albany. Tony was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena. Tony was predeceased by the love of his life Edith (Bruno) Germano whom he married on June 29, 1947, and passed away on August 7, 2019. He is survived by his son Anthony C. (Janelle D. Richardson) Germano; and his sister Vennera (the late Louis) Genovese. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Tony's Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 23 Main St., Ravena. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with his family at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered for to family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020