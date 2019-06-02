Clements, Anthony "Tony" M. ALBANY Anthony "Tony" M. Clements, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Mary Clements. Anthony was predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years, Gail (Palmer) Clements who passed away in 2008. Tony was a proud retired truck driver and teamster with over 25 years in the industry. His joy in life came from muscle cars and motorcycles however both paled in comparison to his love of dogs and the occasional cat. Tony is survived by his three children, Anthony J. Clements, Nickie L. Clements (Timothy Dix) and David M. Clements. Tony is also survived by his grandson Anthony M. Clements (son of Anthony J.). He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas "Butch" Clements Jr. (Irene), and Samuel Clements (Jeanne); and his sisters, Eva O'Hagan (Joseph), and Mary Porcaro (Thomas). Tony also leaves to remember him his ever loving and caring girlfriend, Marcella "Marcy" Noble. Tony is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The family will meet in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany on Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019