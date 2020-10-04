Morrison, Anthony "Bud" MECHANICVILLE Anthony Morrison, 77, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of Mechanicville, Bud was born on August 6, 1943, in the Boucher family home on Burke Street. Growing up, Bud felt especially close to his grandfather and Mechanicville Police Chief Gustave Boucher. He was proud to be an alter boy at St. Luke's Episcopal Church and an Eagle Scout. Bud graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1961. With a very strong work ethic, Bud owned furniture and appliance stores and was skilled at appliance repair. Bud worked in the service department at King Fuels and later was self-employed as a plumber, electrician, appliance repair, heating, and cooling. Bud never retired. The coffee breaks just got longer. Although Bud was very humble, he overflowed with pride in his family. He was the beloved husband of 58 years of Jane; father of Scott (Marion), Paula (Joe), and Suzanne; grandfather of Luke, Dyana (Paul), Catherine (Doug), Alexandra, Jacqueline, Emily, Anthony, London and Annika; and great-grandfather of Addison. He was predeceased by grandchildren, Luke and Emily. Bud was well-known around town for helping people. He would bring in garbage cans, dust snow off cars or keep an eye on a house for a vacationing friend. Bud enjoyed a cup of coffee with friends and taking his family out to eat. He enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren and celebrated every occasion with a card in the mail. A special thank you to Community Hospice of Saratoga for all their support and care. Services will be private due to COVID-19 precautions. Please consider a donation in Anthony's memory to the Emily Hayden Scholarship Brittonkill Friends of Music, c/o Tamarac High School, 3992 NY-2, Troy, NY, 12180 or Michael DiFucci Memorial Fund, 399 Albany Shaker Rd, Loudonville, NY 12211. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com