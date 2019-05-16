Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Rd Loudonville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Rd Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Morra, Dr. Anthony N. LATHAM Dr. Anthony N. Morra, age 88, passed away on May 14, 2019, at Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany surrounded by family. He was born in Dolgeville, N.Y., the son of the late Napoleon and Lucy Morra.Anthony graduated from Siena College and then went on to Georgetown University School of Dentistry. After graduation, he served in the Army Dental Corps. In 1958, he established a private dental practice in Latham, where he served the community for over 50 years. He was a wonderful husband of 66 years to his wife Angie and devoted to his entire family. He was a moral, kind and generous person to all. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. His greatest pride was his family and nothing filled him with more joy than being surrounded by them. He was affectionately known by many names: Nap, Tony, Doc and Silly Papa. He had a passion for cooking and nothing brought him greater happiness than to prepare big Sunday dinners that brought his family together. Doc loved his practice and cared deeply about his patients. In his time away from the office, he could be found skiing at his family home in Vermont or playing a round of golf. He was proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed playing bocce at the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. He was an avid sports fan and enthusiastically rooted for the Siena Saints and New York Yankees. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife Angelina; four children, Anthony (Audrey), Gregory (Carol), Valerie (Jeff) Maxwell, and Daniel (Tracy). He is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Friday, May 17, from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Morra's memory may be made to the Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Day Break Program, 18 Pasinella Way, Cohoes, NY, 12047.











