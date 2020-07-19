Brown, Anthony P. ALBANY Anthony "Tony" Brown, life-long resident of Albany, N.Y., suddenly departed from family and friends July 16, 2020. Son of Austin and Joeanna Hurston-Brown, Anthony is survived by his wife Crystal Boykin-Brown; son, Anthony A. Brown; step-daughter, Antoinette Bradley; sisters, Deborah Anderson, Neleta Woods and Venita Brown; as well as his much loved nephews and nieces, Terrence, Demitris, Ciandre, Julah, Shekia, Shaniece, Measia, Shaquell, Michael, Shaterra, Terrashawna, Jamol, Jamel, Ashton, Jamar, Demitris Jr., Ahmeer; and sisters-in-law, Shant'e Boykin, Kaderia Boykin. Anthony was employed as a short order cook for Saint Peter's Hospital and Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, a driver for Capitaland Taxi and a licensed painter before his health began to fail. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anthony's family Wednesday, July 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. His funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral for either the visitation or service. To leave a message for the family visit McveighFuneralHome.com