1/1
Anthony P. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Anthony P. ALBANY Anthony "Tony" Brown, life-long resident of Albany, N.Y., suddenly departed from family and friends July 16, 2020. Son of Austin and Joeanna Hurston-Brown, Anthony is survived by his wife Crystal Boykin-Brown; son, Anthony A. Brown; step-daughter, Antoinette Bradley; sisters, Deborah Anderson, Neleta Woods and Venita Brown; as well as his much loved nephews and nieces, Terrence, Demitris, Ciandre, Julah, Shekia, Shaniece, Measia, Shaquell, Michael, Shaterra, Terrashawna, Jamol, Jamel, Ashton, Jamar, Demitris Jr., Ahmeer; and sisters-in-law, Shant'e Boykin, Kaderia Boykin. Anthony was employed as a short order cook for Saint Peter's Hospital and Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, a driver for Capitaland Taxi and a licensed painter before his health began to fail. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anthony's family Wednesday, July 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. His funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral for either the visitation or service. To leave a message for the family visit McveighFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved