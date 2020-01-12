Federico, Anthony P. BALLSTON SPA Anthony P. Federico, 62, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Troy on August 7, 1957, he was the son of Bruno and Annetta Federico, Sr. Tony worked for Owens Corning in Delmar for over thirty years. He was a past member of the Jonesville Fire Department serving as first assistant chief. Tony was a devoted father and loved camping with his family. He enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Yankee fan. He was predeceased by his parents, Bruno and Annetta. Anthony is survived by his wife, Kathleen; and their sons, Tony, Dustin and Dominic; his brothers, Joseph Federico and Bruno Federico, Jr. (Barb); and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Amy from the Visiting Nurses Association for the loving care she gave Anthony during his illness, and Dr. Merecki and his staff for their care and compassion. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, January 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Anthony may be made to STEP (Saratoga Therapeutic Equestrian Program), P.O. Box 2918, Glenville, NY 12325. Online remembrances may be made at armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020