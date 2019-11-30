Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony P. Ruotolo. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Henry's Church Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruotolo, Anthony P. AVERILL PARK Anthony "Tony" Ruotolo passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor, after a long illness. Tony was born on July 20, 1939, in Troy, the son of the late Paul and Catherine Ruotolo. Tony graduated from Averill Park High School and retired from Hudson Valley Community College, where he worked for over 30 years. Tony loved riding his motorcycle, hunting and snowmobiling. He had a true passion for tinkering and helping others. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for six years. He was an active member of Fort Crailo American Legion Post #471 in Rensselaer and was a charter member and past treasurer of the American Legion Riders #471. Tony shared 41 years of marriage with Donna (Lischak) Ruotolo; loving father of Anthony Jr. and Cristina Shord (James); grandfather of Keira and Andrew Hourigan; and great-grandfather of Sofia. Brother of Catherine Baldwin, Paula Karius (Robert), Victoria Gilooly (Albert), Louise Cassino (John) and the late Marie Castle and Paul Ruotolo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for the care, concern and compassion shown to Tony and our family. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. All are welcome to attend. Calling hours will be on Monday prior to the funeral Mass at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Patriot Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 13776, Albany, NY, 12212-3776. Condolence page at











