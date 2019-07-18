Palladino, Anthony "Buddy" WEST SAND LAKE Anthony "Buddy" Palladino, 91, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, July 15 2019. Born in Queens, Buddy was the son of the late Anthony and Anna Palladino. Buddy is survived by his loving partner of 21 years, Marietta Rossetti who he adored. Buddy had an entrepreneurial spirit. He ran a farm in Chatham for 12 years and then went on to start a tree/landscape service, ran his own car wash, and tried his hand at a lakeside eatery. Buddy loved the outdoors especially fishing, gardening and woodworking. Buddy was also a proud race horse owner. In addition to Marietta, Buddy is survived by his brother, Gerard Palladino and also his extended family. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019