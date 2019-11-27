Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony T. Bielawa. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Church 498 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bielawa, Anthony T. LATHAM Anthony T. Bielawa, age 87, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Watervliet on July 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Helen (Durrick) Bielawa. Anthony was beloved husband of Anne Marie (Carey) Bielawa to whom he was married on October 20, 1962; loving father of Michael A. (Anne) Bielawa of Pottersville, N.J.; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Elizabeth and Kathryn Bielawa; devoted brother of Frank (late Catherine) Bielawa, Stanley (late Betty) Bielawa, Joseph (Carolyn) Bielawa, Theodore (Eileen) Bielawa, Edward (late Lavernne) Bielawa, Walter (Laura) Bielawa, Harold (Karen) Bielawa, Mary Ann Zelinski and the late Frances Meyer and Helen Burnett. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anthony attended Troy High School and was employed as a pressman by the Williams Press in Menands where he worked until its closing and later retired from the New York State Education Department as a Regents printer. Anthony was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at the Town of Colonie Golf Course. He was a member of the St. Clare's Golf League for 45 years. Anthony also enjoyed walking and doing word search and jigsaw puzzles. Anthony and Anne Marie had spent more than twenty winters in Oceanside Village in Surfside Beach, S.C. where they enjoyed activities, especially playing bocce, with their "snowbird" friends. Anthony was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church and St. Joseph's Provincial House both in Latham and St. Michael's Church in Garden City, S.C. Anthony's funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham and at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke, pastor. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Anthony's family on Friday, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Anthony in a special way may make donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Development Office, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110-4799, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110 or a . Visit







