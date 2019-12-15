Parascandola, Anthony V. AVERILL PARK Anthony V. Parascandola, 72, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Albert and Lena (Tonachio) Parascandola. Anthony was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Freihofer Baking Co. in Albany where he worked for 23 years. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary (Greene) Parascandola; his children, Albert Parascandola and Alexia (William) Rohl; his cherished grandchildren, William Anthony Rohl, Marie Shaun Parascandola and Christopher David Parascandola; and his sister Martha Donato. He was predeceased by his brother Albert Parascandola. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Stratton V.A. Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208, Attn: Volunteer Services. www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019