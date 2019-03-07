Von Fricken, Anthony TROY Anthony J. Von Fricken Sr., 80, completed his journey to be with the angels on Monday, March 4, 2019, lovingly surrounded by his family at home. He devoted his life to his family, faith and friends. To the end, he did it his way. Born and raised in Troy, Tony was the son of the late John J. and Anne (Cassidy) Von Fricken. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Dee (O'Brien) Von Fricken in 2012. He attended Troy city schools. Tony was a proud tradesman as a steamfitter with UA Local 7 Plumbers & Steamfitters Union joining the rank and file on January 6, 1959. He spent the majority of his working years at Trojan Hardware where he worked on several projects including Troy Towers, R.P.I. Quad, Leonard Hospital and Skidmore College. Tony enjoyed the work he did in the trade and regaled in sharing stories with all who would listen. He was certified as a master plumber by the City of Troy in 2003. Tony actively supported youth sports as a volunteer at Central Little League in the 1970's and 1980's and served as vice-president for a number of years. He was instrumental in establishing the back field. Many a young baseball player grew in the game through his tutelage. Tony was also a top notch bowler and appeared on "Bowling for Dollars" a number of times. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan traveling to many games at the stadium through the years. The sport that was Tony's lifelong passion was golf. He fell in love with the game as a little boy shagging balls for the golf pro at Frear Park Municipal Golf Course in Troy. He said that no other course had a view like Frear. He loved the front nine, having shot eagles on most of the holes. He worked as a ranger at the course for over a decade, retiring in 2012. He dedicated hours of time sharing the game he loved with others and served as the vice-chair of the Rensselaer County Amateur Golf Association. He was elated when he shot his age during his 68th year. As a faithful Catholic, Tony joined the Knights of Columbus to serve the greater needs of the community. He actively gave his time in support of the organization's mission of service. He served as grand knight, district deputy and chair of the Capital Conference. As a fourth degree knight, he stood witness to the closure of many parish churches. He retired from active service in 2013. Tony is survived by his children, Margaret A. "Peggy" Kownack, Anne L. (Gerald) Coonrad, Daniel Anthony Von Fricken, Kathleen P. Corlew, Anthony J. Von Fricken Jr., and Christina L. Von Fricken; his sister Mary (Richard) Hilton; his grandchildren, Christopher (Rachel) Cates, Eric (Theda) Bultman, Racheal (John) Paige, Gerald Anthony Coonrad, Nicolas Coonrad, Zane Coonrad, Joshuah Anthony Corlew, and Elijah D'Anthony Parker; and his much adored great-grandchildren, Lukas, Lily and Levi Cates, Allie, Dee and EJ Bultman, and Evangeline and Elizabeth Paige. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sister Joanne Mace; his brother John J. Von Fricken Jr.; and his grandson Zachary Corlew. Also his son-in-law William "Bill" Kownack. Tony is also survived by his Aunt Joan Marano, many cousins, several nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Rensselaer County Community Hospice for helping Dad and us through this journey; the staff at Diamond Ridge for the love and friendship shown Dad throughout his residency there; and most especially to Tammy Wolfe and her staff for the companionship and care leading up to his final days. Calling hours will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the funeral home with burial immediately following in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy at 10 a.m. Those wishing to honor Tony's memory may make a donation to the Frear Park Conservancy, Inc. or the in his name. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary