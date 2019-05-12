Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony W. DeCarter. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DeCarter, Anthony W. GUILDERLAND Anthony W. DeCarter, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Anthony DeCarter and Mary (Calsch) DeCarter. He was married to Margaret "Lorraine" (Kilday) DeCarter. They were happily married for 58 years. Anthony began working for Mack Trucking Co. which brought him to the Guilderland area. He also worked for Mobil Oil Corp. before retiring from Airco Products. Anthony proudly served his country in the National Guard. Anthony was a gifted man with a natural talent for creating mechanical designs in his earlier lifetime. He was an avid handy man with the ability to fix and repair a wide variety of mechanical issues. He loved flying model airplanes, and enjoyed reading articles on the topics of mechanical and medical advancements. In addition, he loved watching "Cramer" as a financial follower. He also enjoyed spending time walking his beloved dog Dutchess. He leaves behind his loving daughters, Karen (Bruce) Agresta, Cheryl DeCarter, and Rose (Andy) Hogan; his grandchildren, Kristina (Justin) Zampella, Nikko (Cayla) Agresta, Tamara DeCarter, Matt and Gabrielle Hogan; and his brother, Louie; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He now joins in eternal life his wife, Margaret "Lorraine", his parents, Anthony and Mary; his brother, John; and his sister, Rose. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Anthony on Tuesday, May 14, at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady from 4-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m.Burial will take place at a later date. The family requests any donations in Anthony's name to be sent to Peppertree Rescue, P.O. Box 2396, Albany, NY 12220-7425 or by visiting







