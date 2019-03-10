Lacy-Womack, Antic P. SCHENECTADY Antic P. Lacy-Womack, 88, passed away on February 26, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on August 4, 1930, in Coeymans, she was the daughter of the late Thomas S.L. Lacy and Lelia M. Dennison. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Womack; and eight siblings. She is survived by three siblings; and four children, David, Charmane, Michael, Candee. Antic graduated from Albany High School and worked for the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), where she retired after many years of service. Antic was also a devoted Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the Albany congregation and later the Schenectady congregation, where she made lasting friendships. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019