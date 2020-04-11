Boudreau, Antionette J. WATERVLIET Antionette J. Boudreau, 76 of Watervliet, entered into eternal life on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at the Sunnyview Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita Butler Blair, and the beloved wife of the late David Boudreau. Antionette was a retiree of the Troy Record Newspaper, she enjoyed shopping, traveling to Maine and mostly spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her cousins, Christine Adkins, Donna Tooker and family; Brian Haner and her dear friend Dorothy Roach. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her beloved aunt and uncle, Catherine and Frank Blair; cousins, Stephen Haner and Frank Blair, Jr.. Due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.Antoinette will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband David in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2020