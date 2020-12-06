Campagna, Antoinette "Ann" GLENMONT Antoinette "Ann" M. Campagna passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the age of 78. Ann was born in Stuyvesant to the late Augustine Crocco and Chancy Davi. She was the older sister of Augustine Crocco Jr. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Fred A. Campagna Jr. Ann was a dedicated mother to her beloved daughters, Laura Campagna (Kevin Meachem) and Lisa Kissane (Richard). Later in life, she spent over 15 years working for the Albany City School District, and served as APSUE president. Ann was an active and social member of her community, donating her time to the Albany County Women's Democratic Committee, and letting loose at the bowling leagues she participated in at the Playdium. After retirement, Ann and Fred traveled extensively across the United States, with their favorite stops including Cape Cod, Virginia Beach, and Jensen Beach, Fla. Ann took great joy from spending time with her grandchildren. She opened her heart and her home to everyone; from running "Ding Dong" school for her grandchildren to hosting holiday parties that are fondly recalled. Ann will be remembered fondly as "Grandma" by Annemarie Kissane-Ranalli (Michael) and Christopher Kissane, Rachel and Liam Meachem, and AJ and Brandon Indovina. She was the sister-in-law of Elenita Crocco; aunt of Cara Wickham and Tina Crocco-Brown; "Nanny" of Michael Zeoli and Josephine Delvalle; and dear friend and bonus mother of Frank Zeoli, Maggie Hunt, and Mary Beth and Ralph Indovina. A lifelong dog lover, Ann leaves behind her devoted companion, Chico. Our family extends our deepest gratitude to one of Annie's dearest friends, Linda Zeoli, for her nearly 50 years of friendship and support. At this time, there will be no funeral services; a memorial celebration will be scheduled in the coming months. Those wishing to remember Ann in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com