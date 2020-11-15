Flood, Antoinette LATHAM Antoinette Flood, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in the Bronx on April 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Rose Ambrosino Volpe. Antoinette grew up in the Bronx, NYC, was a lifelong and proud New Yorker, and a graduate of Central Commercial High School there. She and her husband, the late Thomas A. Flood, relocated to Latham in 1959, where they chose to raise their family. Together they achieved the American Dream, working tireless long nights to provide their children with a better life and better opportunities than they themselves had. She was a homemaker, caring mother, and loving wife who loved her family more than anything; and whose family loved her more than anything. She was a generous woman towards her family and strangers alike. Proud of her family's Italian heritage, she insisted on taking them on trips to Italy to visit relatives. Her world revolved around her family, which may best be shown by her love for her grandchildren, going so far as to create several social media accounts to see how they were doing and keep tabs on their interests. A call, text, dinner or visit from any of her grandchildren seemed to stop time for her. To them she was just 'Gram'; and none ever went a day without her warm and unconditional love. No matter the circumstance, she knew what to say, what to do, and of course, exactly what you had done wrong. She cherished the time and trips spent with her children, of whom she was eternally and immensely proud. When she wasn't spending time with her children, siblings, grandchildren, and neighborhood friends, in her free time she enjoyed creating beautiful works of intricate needlepoint art that would often take her months to finish. An everlasting student of history, politics, and an avid reader, she often immersed herself in novels set in the Old West or American Revolution. Her fondest memories include family road trips with her husband and children, attending her grandkids' sporting events, shopping with her granddaughter, but especially holidays, birthdays, or any occasion where her family was together under one roof. Above all else, however, she enjoyed sharing her incredible life stories over a good cup of coffee or glass of wine. True perseverance and strength are abstract characteristics most of us spend our entire lives attempting to attain or claim. For Annette Flood, they came naturally and with innate ease, often to the chagrin of her family and those lucky enough to know her. Antoinette's memory and liveliness are carried on in her children, Kathleen Flood of Newburyport, Mass., Kenneth (Valerie) Flood of Elizaville, the late Thomas Flood (surviving Colleen) of Rotterdam; her grandchildren, Lucas, Samuel, Alexander, and Jillian Flood; and her siblings, Florence (Dominick) Picarello and Leonard (late Madeline) Volpe. A funeral Mass celebrating her life and memory will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Latham. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Antoinette's family on the evening before the service on Tuesday, November 17 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Donations in Antoinette's memory may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. Condolence book and memorial page at, bowenandparkerbros.com
