Licciardi, Antoinette "Nina" GUILDERLAND Antoinette "Nina" Licciardi, 86 of Guilderland, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Ficarazzi, Palermo, Italy in 1933 and emigrating to the United States in 1947, Antoinette was the daughter of the late Placido and Josephine Salvia Tralongo. Nina worked as a nurse's aide for many years. She enjoyed gardening, her trips to California, cooking for family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Antoinette was also predeceased by her beloved husband Salvatore Licciardi Sr., who died in 1969; and her brother Frank Tralongo Sr. She is survived by her sons, Mario Licciardi and Salvatore (Nancy) Licciardi Jr.; two daughters, Linda (Harold) Crusan and Rosalie Panagopoulos; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Crusan, Isabella Crusan, and Dimitri Panagopoulos; and her great-granddaughter, Violet Crusan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Antoinette Tralongo; her nieces and nephews, Jo-Ann (Dale) Smith, Frank (Patricia) Tralongo, Jr., Marilyn Tralongo, and John (Tina) Tralongo; her cousin Bartolomeo (Marge) Usticano; many grandnieces and grandnephews, and several great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the loving and dedicated staff of the Daughters of Sarah Facility in Albany for their wonderful care. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Madeleine Sophie Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019