Antoinette Marion "Toni" Derado
1945 - 2020
Derado, Antoinette "Toni" Marion WATERVLIET Antoinette "Toni" Marion Derado, 75 of Watervliet, passed away on September 24, 2020. Toni was born in Troy on September 17, 1945, to the late Anthony and Elizabeth Derado. Along with her parents, Toni was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Derado. She is survived by her loving sons, John (Heather) DeSieno Jr. and Dominic (Allison) DeSieno; grandchildren, Giovanna Elizabeth, Isabella Corinne, Michael Anthony, and Isabella Rose; brother, John Derado; sister, Domenica "Donna" Brant; and her beloved companion, Buttons. In her earlier years, Toni was a beauty pageant queen in Watervliet. She was an excellent cook and was known as a loving and giving person. She loved spending time with her grandchildren as well as her friends over coffee and conversation. Toni had a boisterous laugh that was infectious. She was an extremely intelligent and strong woman who continued to learn through her avid reading and brain games. Toni loved British mystery shows and Masterpiece Theater. She was also a faithful patron and donator to Marshall's and TJ Maxx. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Antoinette's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/ donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at kepnerfh.com/ obituary/antoinette-toni-derado.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
