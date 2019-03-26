Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette Stack. View Sign

Stack, Antoinette K. ALBANY Antoinette K. Stack, 92, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on July 16, 1926 in Albany, Antoinette was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Purpura) Passafiume. She was the devoted wife to the late Donald Stack. They were married 16 years until his passing in 1983. Antoinette was a lifelong resident of Albany and was a parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church (formerly St. Margaret Mary's). For over 25 years she was a book binder in the printing industry, employed by Boyd's Printing in Albany, where she retired from. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed old movies and reading. Antoinette generously donated to and various humane societies, one of her favorite hobbies. She was the dearest sister of and predeceased by, Josephine, Mary, Genevieve, John and Joseph. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Carmella and Betty Ann. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive Antoinette's family would like to thank Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the care provided over the last year. Relatives and friends may call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where prayers will be offered at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment following in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit:







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

