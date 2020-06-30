Antoinette "Toni" Stricos
Stricos, Antoinette "Toni" MURRELLS INLET, S.C. Antoinette "Toni" Stricos, 92, formerly of Albany, passed away on June 26, 2020, at her home in Murrells Inlet, S.C. The daughter of the late Sam and Ann Carbonare, she was born on April 15, 1928, in West Albany. She was the wife of the late Ted Stricos. Toni was preceded in death by her son, Peter Stricos; sisters, Mary, Rose, and Bernice; and a brother, Tony "Sunny." Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Desmond and husband Carl; grandson, Christopher; sister Ann Guerro; brother, Sam Carbonare; sister-in-law, Kathryn Cassimeris, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N Fraser St., Georgetown, SC, 29440 in her memory.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.
