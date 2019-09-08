Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonette N. Wixted. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Wixted, Antonette N. MECHANICVILLE Antonette N. Wixted, 85 of East Saratoga Avenue, died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, she was born on March 21, 1934, a daughter of the late Peter and Madeline DeVito. She was a 1952 graduate of Mechanicville High School.Along with her late husband Earl Wixted, they owned and operated the very popular bar and pizza restaurant, the former B & D Tavern where all their customers lovingly called her "Mom." She was a diehard New York Yankees fan, who was said to bleed pinstripes. She also enjoyed visiting the casinos; and would gather with her friends each first Friday of the month for their poker game. She was a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church and a member of their Rosary Altar Society. Though small in stature, Antonette ruled the roost for her family, whom she loved very much, and spent much time with her siblings and their families. Her husband of 41 years, Earl Wixted sadly died in 1998. Survivors include her four loving children: Judy Wixted and husband George Dappert of Maryland, Patti and David Delano of Mechanicville, David Wixted and wife Diane LaVigna along with Paul Wixted and wife Jen Kagarise both of Florida. Adored grandchildren include: Michele and James Dappert, Kevin and Kayla Delano, Matthew, Trevor, Nicholas and Max Wixted. She is also survived by her siblings, Peter and Aminda DeVito and Angie Fusco both of Mechanicville; nieces, nephews and families. She was also predeceased by her brother, John (Mary) DeVito; and sisters, Margaret (Scotty) Palmer and Sylvia (Anthony) VanDetta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To leave condolences and for directions visit







Wixted, Antonette N. MECHANICVILLE Antonette N. Wixted, 85 of East Saratoga Avenue, died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, she was born on March 21, 1934, a daughter of the late Peter and Madeline DeVito. She was a 1952 graduate of Mechanicville High School.Along with her late husband Earl Wixted, they owned and operated the very popular bar and pizza restaurant, the former B & D Tavern where all their customers lovingly called her "Mom." She was a diehard New York Yankees fan, who was said to bleed pinstripes. She also enjoyed visiting the casinos; and would gather with her friends each first Friday of the month for their poker game. She was a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church and a member of their Rosary Altar Society. Though small in stature, Antonette ruled the roost for her family, whom she loved very much, and spent much time with her siblings and their families. Her husband of 41 years, Earl Wixted sadly died in 1998. Survivors include her four loving children: Judy Wixted and husband George Dappert of Maryland, Patti and David Delano of Mechanicville, David Wixted and wife Diane LaVigna along with Paul Wixted and wife Jen Kagarise both of Florida. Adored grandchildren include: Michele and James Dappert, Kevin and Kayla Delano, Matthew, Trevor, Nicholas and Max Wixted. She is also survived by her siblings, Peter and Aminda DeVito and Angie Fusco both of Mechanicville; nieces, nephews and families. She was also predeceased by her brother, John (Mary) DeVito; and sisters, Margaret (Scotty) Palmer and Sylvia (Anthony) VanDetta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. Interment in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close