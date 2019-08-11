|
|
Guadagnino, Antonino LOUDONVILLE Antonino Guadagnino, 89 of Loudonville, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Evergreen Commons. Antonino was born on July 6, 1930, in Milici, Sicily, Italy the son of the late Gaetano and Maria (Rosello) Guadagnino. He was a mason for Local #6. He was predeceased by his wife Antonietta Guadagnino in 2018; and brother Domenico. Survivors include two sons, Guy (Barbara) Guadagnino and Giovanni A. Guadagnino. He was the proud grandfather of Michael (Jenna) Guadagnino, Jennifer (Nathan) Sims, Anthony (Jessica) and Matthew Guadagnino; and the great-grandfather of Gabriella Sims, Nicolette and Gianna Guadagnino, Isabella and Tony Guadagnino. Also survived by his sisters, Paolina Coppolino Guadagnino of Sicily and Maria Guadagnino of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019