Ferracane, Antonio ALBANY Antonio Ferracane, 89, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home. Born in Muro Lacano, Italy he was the son of the late Michael and Felicia Cardona Ferracane. Mr. Ferracane had formerly worked for Luigi's Restaurant, Tobin Packing, and the New York State Thruway Authority. He was a life member of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. He enjoyed playing Bocce, gardening, and making homemade wine. He was the father of Michael Ferracane (Gail), Gerardo Ferracane (Cindy) and Pompeo Ferracane (fiancee Theresa); grandfather of Sarah, Michael and Matthew, Lindsey, Christian and Lainee, Ryan, Julie and Jenna; he is survived by 12 great-grandchildren; and many relatives in Italy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass on Thursday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Those wishing to remember Antonio Ferracane in a special way may send a contribution to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019