Avallone, Antonio "Tony" J. CLARKSVILLE Antonio "Tony" J. Avallone, 63 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage, N.Y. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 11 a.m. in the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Reverend Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in New St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019