Antonio J. "Tony" Avallone

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio J. "Tony" Avallone.
Service Information
Bossuot-Lundy Funeral Home Inc
500 State St
Carthage, NY
13619
(315)-493-3710
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bossuot-Lundy Funeral Home Inc
500 State St
Carthage, NY 13619
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Carthage, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Avallone, Antonio "Tony" J. CLARKSVILLE Antonio "Tony" J. Avallone, 63 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage, N.Y. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 11 a.m. in the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Reverend Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in New St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.