Saponara, Antonio ALBANY Antonio Saponara, 91, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life. Antonio was born in Montemurro, Provincia di Potenza, Italy. He was the son of the late Filippo Saponara and the late Anna (Anina) Caropreso. Antonio and his family were farmers, shepherds and livestock keepers. Antonio completed military service in the Ariete Armoured Division in Italy after World War II. He came to the United States in 1954, a year after his marriage to join his wife, Colombia (Sinisgalli) Saponara. They settled in the former Italian community of downtown Albany, where they began to build their American dream. Antonio was a lifelong resident of Albany's South End. He worked as an auto mechanic for the former Albany Garage and Albany Dodge. He was later employed with the New York State Office of General Services and retired after 28 years of state service. He instilled in our family values of hard work, perseverence and charity towards others. Antonio was a strong family man who by his example was a witness of Christian fatherhood. He was also a property owner who enjoyed maintaining his homes, vegetable and flower gardens and many peach trees. He even sold his homegrown peaches at local farmers markets. Antonio was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years Colombia (Sinisgalli) Saponara; and his sister Maria Francesca Saponara of Italy. Survivors include his devoted daughter Nina Saponara; his son Philip Saponara and his companion Fay Butler; three grandchildren, Elaina Saponara and her fiance Oscar Melendez, Nicole (Saponara) Hennessey and her wife Kellie Hennessey, and Sergio Aieta; and great-grandchildren, Sofia Grace and Salvatore Anthony Melendez. Survivors also include three brothers who reside in Italy, their wives and families, Vincenzo Saponara and his wife Teresa Amerena, Rocco Saponara and his wife Giuseppina Palermo and Domenico Leonardo Saponara and his wife Anna Alemano. There are also many nieces, nephews and relatives residing locally and in Italy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Antonio's family on Friday, February 21, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, corner of Pine and Lodge Streets. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Online condolences may be offered to the family at







