Soto, Antonio "Tony" BOCA RATON, Fla. My beloved Dad, Tony Soto, of Brunswick, surprised his beautiful bride, Irene (Ambroziewicz) Soto, by arriving in heaven to be with her forever, on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Tony was born in Manhattan on May 18, 1922, to Carmen (Cabanas) Soto and Candido Soto. He had an older sister, Carmen "Connie" who passed away in 1984. They lived in the city before his family moved to Baldwin, Long Island, where he and Connie grew up. He and Irene were married in 1946. They were married for over 56 years. They moved to the Bronx, where they raised two daughters, Barbara Lent and me, Patrice (Frank) Williamson. Tony was a wonderful son, husband, Dad and "Popi" to grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Lent of Las Vegas, Christopher Williamson, and Jody (Jason) Picciolo; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Picciolo of Coral Springs, Fla. They moved from the Bronx to Brunswick in 1993, living with our family. To know Tony was to love Tony. He was a friend and helper to all, all his life. He had the gift of talking to everyone he met and after a few minutes they were chatting like lifelong friends. He loved doing that as a volunteer to a local hospital in Boca Raton for many years. He was always the life of the party, livening any place up with his great sense of humor. Tony loved being outdoors with his family, enjoying ice-skating in winter, Jones Beach in the summer, picnics galore in the spring and fall; teaching all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren the song, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame!" In 1960 we rented a cabin in the hamlet of Adirondack, on Schroon Lake, where he and Mom returned every summer for over 50 years. They spent the whole summer there once they retired. Tony also loved playing senior softball which he did for over 22 years! Every Saturday you could find him on the field with the Clifton Park Olde Timers Softball League or playing with the Deerfield Beach Senior Softball League in Florida in the winter. He spent his winters with his daughter, Barbara, from 2002, when his beloved Irene passed away of A.L.S., and the rest of the year in Brunswick with our family, moving permanently to Florida year-round six years ago. At one time he was the oldest competitive softball catcher in America, retiring from playing at the age of 92 when the effects of Parkinson's forced him out of the game he loved so much. He still went to most of the games, his dear daughter, Barbara, driving him to the field so he could cheer on his team from the sidelines in his wheelchair. He had a full page write up with pictures in the Times Union, as he amazed all by playing softball on his 80th birthday in 2002. He spent his 90th birthday the same way... on the softball field, with grandson Jason and great-grandson Justin thrilled to be invited to join their Popi's team that day! Arrangements are put on hold for now due to COVID-19. Tony and Irene's ashes will be scattered into Schroon Lake together at a service at later date as they both wished. Fly high, Dad! You were one in a million and Barbara and I were so lucky to have you for our Dad.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store