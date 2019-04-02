Mele, Arcangela LATHAM Arcangela Mele, a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, Latham. Visiting, Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, Latham. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Times Union. Please visit bowenandparkerbros.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arcangela Mele.
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2019