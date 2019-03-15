Blais, Archie CLIFTON PARK Archie Blais left this World peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the loving embrace of his family. He was 70 years old. Archie and his wife Cheryl (Tymoski) met when they were 13 years old. Archie served his country proudly as a United States Marine in the Vietnam War. Archie and Cheryl got married in 1970 and raised their children in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Albany and later in Clifton Park. Archie worked in the electrical trade, beginning his career as a contractor for Herm Ungerman and then working at Bendix Brakes in Green Island. Archie went on to be the supervisor of the electrical department at SUNY Albany and ultimately retired as lead electrical engineer at The College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. Archie was so full of life. He was infinitely generous and kind. He possessed a gift for designing, building and connecting. Archie brought energy, innovation and light to the world in everything he did. Archie's love of learning and exploration was matched only by his excitement for sharing his knowledge and discoveries with everyone around him. He was scoutmaster of his sons' Boy Scout troop, Troop 40. Archie is survived by his wife, Cheryl Blais; his son, Mark Blais and Mark's wife, Yvonne Cheah Blais; his son Scott Blais and Scott's wife Alice Blais; his daughter Nikki Ionescu and Nikki's husband Mickey Ionescu; his nephew Austin Blais and Austin's wife Kristen Blais; and his 11 grandchildren, Devon, Kaitlyn, Autumn, Aubrey, Mason, Olive, Jonathan, Millie, Aiden, Logan and (soon-to-be-born) Peppercorn. We know he's enjoying his next adventures. We love him very much. Calling hours will be 3 - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Olympics New York, 504 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12304 (forms will also be available at the funeral home) would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Blais.
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
(518) 765-3633
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019