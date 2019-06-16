Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardath (Vigars) Horstmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Horstmann, Ardath (Vigars) STUART, Fla. Ardath "Arty" Lillian, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Tropical Paradise, Stuart on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Arty was born on September 16, 1937, in West Albany. Arty, Bud and their two sons moved to Stuart in 1976 where they embraced the wonderful community. After retiring, they moved to the Tropical Paradise community where they enjoyed over 30 years on the South Fork of the St. Lucie River. Arty was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, William "Bud" Horstmann in 2018. Arty is survived by her sons, Eric Horstmann of Stuart and Mark (Sandy) Horstmann of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her grandson, Mark Ryan Horstmann; and great-granddaughters, Vanessa and Natalia Sosa. Arty leaves a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law both of New York. She also leaves several loving nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. On September 29, Arty's family and friends will come together to honor and remember her with a celebration of life at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Kanner Highway in Stuart from 12 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Rd, Palm City, FL, 34990.



Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019

