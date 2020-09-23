Spawn, Ardelle M. (Gordon) ALTAMONT Ardelle M. (Gordon) Spawn, 76 of Altamont, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Saturday, August 19, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia. She was born on October 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Stanley Gordon and Katherine (Kniskern) Gordon of Central Bridge.Ardelle graduated from Schoharie Central High School in 1962. She worked at the State Education Department in Albany and Guilderland Central School District Transportation Office. She was a founder member of the Western Turnpike Rescue Squad Station 2. She loved camping, fishing, smoking cigars, classic country music and gardening. She is survived by her son Neil R. Spawn; her daughter-in-law Robin (Rinaldi) Spawn; her brother Ariel Gordon and his wife Shirley; close friend Jerry Duda; and her forever fur baby Lily. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Richard E. Spawn in 2009; her son Rick in 2010; and her daughter-in-law Pam (White) Spawn in 2020. A special thank you to her true great friend Annie Walker. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland.Due to COVID-19, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ardelle's memory to the Northeastern Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 421 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. Please leave condolences and messages for the family at fredendallfuneralhome.com