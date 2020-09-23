1/1
Ardelle M. (Gordon) Spawn
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ardelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spawn, Ardelle M. (Gordon) ALTAMONT Ardelle M. (Gordon) Spawn, 76 of Altamont, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Saturday, August 19, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia. She was born on October 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Stanley Gordon and Katherine (Kniskern) Gordon of Central Bridge.Ardelle graduated from Schoharie Central High School in 1962. She worked at the State Education Department in Albany and Guilderland Central School District Transportation Office. She was a founder member of the Western Turnpike Rescue Squad Station 2. She loved camping, fishing, smoking cigars, classic country music and gardening. She is survived by her son Neil R. Spawn; her daughter-in-law Robin (Rinaldi) Spawn; her brother Ariel Gordon and his wife Shirley; close friend Jerry Duda; and her forever fur baby Lily. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Richard E. Spawn in 2009; her son Rick in 2010; and her daughter-in-law Pam (White) Spawn in 2020. A special thank you to her true great friend Annie Walker. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland.Due to COVID-19, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ardelle's memory to the Northeastern Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 421 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. Please leave condolences and messages for the family at fredendallfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved