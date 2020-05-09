Younkin, Arden "Art" J. BALLSTON SPA Arden "Art" J. Younkin, age 85, formerly of Rome, N.Y. and Houston, Texas, entered into rest peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Art was born in Rockwood, Pa., on April 7, 1935, a son of the late Jesse R. and Irene Phillippi Younkin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Dale (Lois) Younkin; a brother, Jerry Younkin; a sister, Velma Muir; and a daughter, Donna Younkin Matinchek. Art was formerly married to the late Margaret "Peggy" (Guggi) Younkin. Art was raised in Ligonier, Pa., and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954. He took pride in serving his country for four years while stationed at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y. Art then began his career as an airline mechanic with Mohawk, Allegheny, USAir, and retired as an instructor from Continental Airlines in Houston, Texas. Art was also involved in teaching aviation mechanics at the collegiate level. He returned to New York state to be closer to his children in 2012. Art especially enjoyed woodworking of all types and time spent in an extensive wood shop in his home. When residing in Rome, N.Y., he completed construction of a home for his family. His musical tendencies ranged from playing guitar in his earlier years to being identified by his continuous whistling in his final years. Arden is survived by his daughters, Denice Townsend of Verona, N.Y., and Debbie and Keith Atlas of Ballston Spa; and a son, Dan and Audrey (Zakala) Younkin of Rome, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the physicians, nurses, and staff at Samaritan Hospital in Troy for their compassionate care of Arden. A memorial service and burial will take place with full military honors in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2020.