Simmons, Ardenia A. TROY Ardenia A. Simmons, 93 of Jacob Street, Troy, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Francesco "Frank" De Mizio and Diamonte De Mizio (nee Damiano). She was the loving wife to Pasquale "Patrick" Simmons, who predeceased her in 1987. Ardenia worked as the campus life supervisor for the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing from 1971-1993. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family and was an incredible cook - her tomato sauce and pizza were second to none! Following the passing of her son Jonathan in 2005, Ardenia raised his three youngest children into the men they are today. She cherished visits with her great-grandchildren and looked forward to spending Sundays with longtime family friend Donald Vitaliano. Ardenia's quick wit, strength, wisdom and friendship will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Ardenia is survived by her children, Ralph Simmons of Troy and Elizabeth Lister (James) of West Sand Lake; her grandchildren, Tara Simmons (Michael Damiano), Jonathan Simmons (Emily), Christopher Lister (Hanna Cadman), Raymond Simmons, Patrick Simmons, Ryan Simmons; and her sister, Jean Koehler. Surviving great-grandchildren include Marisa Damiano, Joshua Simmons, Madelyn Simmons and Zah'myha Simmons. She was predeceased by her son, Jonathan P. Simmons; her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Lister; her brother, Alfred De Mizio; and sister, Lucy Pizzemento. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, in the Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019