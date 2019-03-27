Patel, Arjun C. "Alex" NISKAYUNA Arjun C. "Alex" Patel, 66, of Niskayuna, N.Y. died on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. He was born on May 30, 1952 in the Village of Tavdi, State of Gujarat, India and was the son of the late Chhotubhai and Jekorben Patel. He was the husband of Nirmala "Neela" Patel whom he married on December 14, 1974. He came to the U.S. in the Fall 1975. He attended Drexel University, receiving a BS Chemical Engineering degree. In 1982 he and his wife re-located to the capital region and started many businesses. Arjun was a founding member of the Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District. He was the treasurer for the Temple, the facilities chairman for the Cultural Center board of directors and co-chair of the bereavement support community. In addition to his beloved "Neela", he is survived by his children and their spouses, Niral and Lyndsay Patel, Poonam and Kavit Patel and Santosh Patel; he is the brother of Sushilaben and Ratilalbhai Patel, Amratbhai and Urmilaben Patel, Kundanben and Ramanlal Patel, Bhulabhai and Pushpaben Patel and the late Chandanben and Bhikubhai Patel; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A private funeral for family will be held on Thursday, March 28. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary