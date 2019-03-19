Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene A. Herbs. View Sign

Herbs, Arlene A. THE VILLAGES, Fla. The daughter of Aime and Lilyan Guerin (Gothenburg Neb., both previously deceased), Arlene passed peacefully in the pre-dawn hour of March 12, 2019, in the arms and comfort of her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Herbs. Her loving son, Dr. Kelly James Herbs, grandson, Zachary Herbs and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Herbs were nearby; allowing the couple their most precious and intimate moment of privacy. An ever devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Arlene will always and forever be remembered for her kindness, patience, gentle spirit and her thoughtful ways when making sure her loved one's bellies were full and happy (even if they were already full and we certainly loved her for it). Arlene truly loved and admired nature, watching wildlife of all types in their natural habitats, windmills being blown by a country breeze, traveling to explore new areas of the country, fresh and delicious seafood, the glorious California Redwood forest and laughs with loved ones while enjoying a refreshing margarita with salted rim. She also was an avid reader who thoroughly embraced the journeys and adventures that written word created in her mind. Retired after many years from SUNY Albany telecommunications department, Arlene moved to Florida from the Saratoga Springs area of upstate New York in 1999 with her husband, Joe, that they may enjoy sun, fun and various activities in and around The Villages, Lady Lake, Fla. They later came to reside in the Water Oak community. Arlene is also survived by her brother, Rex Guerin (Sandy) of Missouri; brother-in-law Dick (Lucille) Herbs of Malta, and several nieces and nephews. She was blessed to receive wonderful health management from Jocelyn Eslinger, ARNP, FNP-C of DelCare, Dr. Patrick Acevedo of Florida Cancer Specialists and ultimately, exceptional end of life care at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Fla., after a courageous 10 years battle with Leukemia. Her family is especially grateful for her Hospice caregiver, Kim, who tended to Arlene and family's every need in those final hours. While a formal memorial service will not be held, a special, private event for family and close friends will be held at a future time in New York state. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Arlene to Cornerstone Hospice located at 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL, 32162.



Herbs, Arlene A. THE VILLAGES, Fla. The daughter of Aime and Lilyan Guerin (Gothenburg Neb., both previously deceased), Arlene passed peacefully in the pre-dawn hour of March 12, 2019, in the arms and comfort of her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Herbs. Her loving son, Dr. Kelly James Herbs, grandson, Zachary Herbs and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Herbs were nearby; allowing the couple their most precious and intimate moment of privacy. An ever devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Arlene will always and forever be remembered for her kindness, patience, gentle spirit and her thoughtful ways when making sure her loved one's bellies were full and happy (even if they were already full and we certainly loved her for it). Arlene truly loved and admired nature, watching wildlife of all types in their natural habitats, windmills being blown by a country breeze, traveling to explore new areas of the country, fresh and delicious seafood, the glorious California Redwood forest and laughs with loved ones while enjoying a refreshing margarita with salted rim. She also was an avid reader who thoroughly embraced the journeys and adventures that written word created in her mind. Retired after many years from SUNY Albany telecommunications department, Arlene moved to Florida from the Saratoga Springs area of upstate New York in 1999 with her husband, Joe, that they may enjoy sun, fun and various activities in and around The Villages, Lady Lake, Fla. They later came to reside in the Water Oak community. Arlene is also survived by her brother, Rex Guerin (Sandy) of Missouri; brother-in-law Dick (Lucille) Herbs of Malta, and several nieces and nephews. She was blessed to receive wonderful health management from Jocelyn Eslinger, ARNP, FNP-C of DelCare, Dr. Patrick Acevedo of Florida Cancer Specialists and ultimately, exceptional end of life care at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Fla., after a courageous 10 years battle with Leukemia. Her family is especially grateful for her Hospice caregiver, Kim, who tended to Arlene and family's every need in those final hours. While a formal memorial service will not be held, a special, private event for family and close friends will be held at a future time in New York state. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Arlene to Cornerstone Hospice located at 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL, 32162. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close