Parisi, Arlene D. ROTTERDAM Arlene D. Parisi, 83 of Rotterdam, passed peacefully at home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Schenectady, Arlene was a lifelong Rotterdam resident. She was the daughter of the late Americo and Betty Ferrante. She was a graduate of Draper High School where she graduated third in her class. Arlene married her high school sweetheart, John Parisi, in 1955. She worked as an executive secretary at G.E. until she became a mother in 1959. After spending time at home raising her daughters, Arlene went back to work in 1970 at Schalmont Central School District. She retired as a guidance secretary in 1992 with 23 years of service. Strong in her faith, Arlene was a communicant of Our Lady Queen Peace Church in Rotterdam. Arlene fiercely loved her family and always made them her priority. She demonstrated that love in countless ways, especially baking and cooking. Her famous chocolate cake and Easter bread were the ultimate signs of her affection. Arlene, an only child, had first cousins who she adored and were truly her "sisters." Spending time with them was one of her greatest joys. Although she had two daughters of her own, she was a mother figure to many. In later years, Arlene enjoyed bus trips to Turning Stone with her dear friends Theresa Delorey and Helen Visconti. Arlene was predeceased by her adoring husband of 54 years John Parisi. She was the beloved mother of Jody Beebie (Stephen) of Averill Park and Lori McCambley (Dr. John) of Niskayuna; the loving grandmother of Lauren Robichaud (Kevin), Kathryn McCambley (Ryan Hamilton), Jane McCambley (Ryan Grant) and Megan McCambley; and the proud great-grandmother of Benjamin and Lillian Robichaud. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren, close friends and neighbors. Arlene was predeceased by her in-laws: Connie Webster (Dewey), Joseph Parisi, and Vincent Parisi (Carolyn). The family would first like to thank Dr. Cindy H. Chan for her medical expertise and compassion throughout the many years she cared for Arlene. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of NYOH and The Community Hospice of Schenectady County. A private funeral service will be held due to the current world health situation. A public celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.