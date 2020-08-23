1/
Collins, Arlene "Ozzie" M. EAST GREENBUSH Arlene "Ozzie" M. Collins, 77, died at home on August 15, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease. The daughter of Harold and Marie Brady of Rensselaer, Arlene grew up in Rensselaer and attended St. John's High School, class of 1960. She was known by family and most friends and co-workers as Ozzie. Upon graduation Arlene was employed by the N.Y.S.. Dept. of Transportation until her retirement in 1996. She is survived by her husband, Robert Collins; her sister Kathleen (Gene) Lawlor; her brother, Robert (Janice) Brady; her sister-in-law, Ceil Brady; and by her nieces and nephews, Ralph (Tina) Navarro, James (Toni) Navarro, Anne Marie Horton, Jill (John) Zyniecki, Stephen (Linda) Brady and Richard (Diane) Brady. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, James (Jake) Brady and Richard (Ceil) Brady. A private gathering for the family will be held in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
