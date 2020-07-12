Plunkett, Arlene M. AVERILL PARK Arlene M. Plunkett, 61 of Rte. 43, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a long illness. Born in Troy, Arlene was the daughter of Phyllis Wolcott Henry of Brunswick and the late Frederick J. Schillinger and the high school sweetheart and wife of Charles W. Plunkett Jr. Arlene was a lifelong resident of the area, was a 1976 graduate of the Averill Park High School and a member of the West Stephentown Baptist Church. Arlene spent her life as a housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, birdwatching, especially cardinals, and trips to Lake George. Arlene was the sister of the late Lloyd Schillinger; and stepdaughter of the late William Henry. Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include her sons, Kyle W. Plunkett of Averill Park and Keith M. (Nicole) Plunkett of Guilderland; her brothers, Myles (Joan) Schillinger of Saugerties, Wayne (Chris) Schillinger of Grafton and Earl (Karen) Schillinger of Rochester; her grandsons, Liam and Owen Plunkett, her other grandson Mark Goca and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1720 N.Y. 43, West Stephentown followed by a service at 7 p.m. The latest N.Y.S. pandemic rules will be followed regarding social distancing and masks will be required. The family suggest donations in memory of Arlene may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit www.perrykomdat.com
