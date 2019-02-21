Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene R. Jones Hunziker. View Sign

Hunziker, Arlene R. Jones TROY Arlene R. Jones Hunziker, 85 of Lansingburgh, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on February 19, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Jessica (Peters) Jones; and wife to the late Robert E. Hunziker Sr. of Troy. Arlene was a graduate of Albany High School, she was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Church in Lansingburgh and an advocate for the local and regional PTA. Arlene was an at home mom, babysitter and then later on worked as a cook and teacher at her daughters POPS Christian Daycare of Lansingburgh. She had a passion for cooking, knitting, quilting, crocheting. But her biggest love was children and giving back to others. Survivors are her four children, two sons, Robert E. Hunziker Jr. (Holly) of Clifton Park, and David K Hunziker of Troy, and two daughters, Candy Serson (Travis Sr.), and Carey Serson (Michael Sr.); one brother Leslie Jones Sr. of Albany; one sister Loretta Rexford of Ravena; grandchildren, Katielyn Burgin, Travis Serson Jr., Michael Serson Jr., and Ashley Serson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Robert E. Hunziker Sr., Arlene was predeceased by her daughter Bonnie L. Hunziker; grandchildren, Lucas G. Hunziker, and Dylan F. Hunziker; and siblings, Jessie Trainor, Wallace Jr. (Bob) Jones, and Lorraine Rexford. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. A prayer service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rensselaer County Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12214. For online condolences please visit







