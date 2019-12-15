Rosenberg, Arlene Robin CLIFTON PARK Arlene Robin Rosenberg, 62, died at Tel Aviv Medical Center on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born July 1, 1957, in N.Y.C., to the late Louis and Clara Felner, she attended Seward Park High School and graduated from N.Y.C. Community College in 1979 with an A.S. in business and accounting. She married Jonathan Rosenberg on November 15, 1984. Survivors include Jonathan Rosenberg, Ailene Rosenberg, Larissa and Larry Jones and Adam Rosenberg; and her grandchildren, Cyrus and Noah. She is predeceased by her parents; and brother Richard Felner. Services will be held in New York City on Sunday, December 15. Friends are welcome at the home of Jonathan Rosenberg, 21 Baltusrol Dr., Clifton Park, N.Y. from Monday, December 16, through Thursday, December 19, after 5:30 p.m. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019