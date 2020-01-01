Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene S. Ruede. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Funeral service 1:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruede, Arlene S. COLONIE Arlene S. Ruede, 88 of Sun City, Bluffton, S.C. and Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Edwardsville, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Frank and Stella Belski. Arlene was employed at Home & City Savings and Trustco Bank as a bank supervisor for many years before retiring. She was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Linda Ann Ruede. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul P. Ruede Jr.; five sons, Paul P. (Doreen) Ruede III, Michael (Cheryl) Ruede, Keith (Linda) Ruede, Brian (Lori) Ruede and David Ruede (Jeremy Dodd). She was the grandmother of Courtney, Casey, Michael (Ashley), Chelsea, Hannah, Nicholas, Eileen and Luke; and great-grandmother of Amber, Derek, Jaina, Mya and Hailey. Arlene was the sister of Dorothy Torpey, Rita Nolin and the late Theresa Pemerick. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The Ruede family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Community Hospice Inn and Kingsway Manor and Kingsway Arms for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Arlene's family on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Arlene S. Ruede. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







Ruede, Arlene S. COLONIE Arlene S. Ruede, 88 of Sun City, Bluffton, S.C. and Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Edwardsville, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Frank and Stella Belski. Arlene was employed at Home & City Savings and Trustco Bank as a bank supervisor for many years before retiring. She was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Linda Ann Ruede. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul P. Ruede Jr.; five sons, Paul P. (Doreen) Ruede III, Michael (Cheryl) Ruede, Keith (Linda) Ruede, Brian (Lori) Ruede and David Ruede (Jeremy Dodd). She was the grandmother of Courtney, Casey, Michael (Ashley), Chelsea, Hannah, Nicholas, Eileen and Luke; and great-grandmother of Amber, Derek, Jaina, Mya and Hailey. Arlene was the sister of Dorothy Torpey, Rita Nolin and the late Theresa Pemerick. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The Ruede family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Community Hospice Inn and Kingsway Manor and Kingsway Arms for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Arlene's family on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Arlene S. Ruede. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.