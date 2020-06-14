Barton, Arlene W. MECHANICVILLE Arlene W. Barton, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter's home, with loving family at her side. Born in Troy on August 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Florence Rosekrans; and wife of the late Albert G. Barton, who died in 1979. A homemaker most of her life, Arlene was an avid reader, enjoyed Bingo and loved her children, they were her world. When the children were young, Albert "Buddy" and Arlene always seemed to have an "extra" child in the house. They welcomed their children's friends into their home whole heartedly. Survivors include her children, Karen Barton (Tim Higgins) of Mechanicville, Richard Barton of Titusville, Fla., William (Sharon) Barton of Kingsbury, Janet (Peter) MacEwen of Overland Park, Kan. and Shawn (Gary) Powers of Mission, Kan.; her cherished 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Lynn Meyer and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor VanVranken and Joan Fish. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in her memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos, and memories of Arlene you have, with her family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.