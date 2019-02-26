Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mahar, Arline T. SCHENECTADY Arline T. Mahar, 87 of Schenectady, and formerly a longtime Troy resident, entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her daughters home. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Chester and Adeline Landrigan Meisner, and the beloved wife of the late John T. Mahar Sr. Mrs. Mahar was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and later attended Hudson Valley Community College. She was a retiree of the HSBC Bank and the U.S. Customs Service. Arline enjoyed playing golf and making ceramics where she crafted many treasures for her family and friends and in her spare time she volunteered at the Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society, but most of all she loved spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her children, Ruth E. (late Thomas) Evers, John T. (Jack) and Selina Mahar Jr., Beverly J. and Peter Keegan Sr., Martin J. (Mardo) Mahar; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother Joseph (Christine) Meisner; she was predeceased by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Quinlan and Connie (Chuck) Waters. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Mahar; special friend Phyllis Mahar; and several nieces; nephews; and friends. Funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 47 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in Arlines memory may be made to, Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society, Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the P.O.Box 417005 Boston, MA. 02241-7005







Mahar, Arline T. SCHENECTADY Arline T. Mahar, 87 of Schenectady, and formerly a longtime Troy resident, entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her daughters home. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Chester and Adeline Landrigan Meisner, and the beloved wife of the late John T. Mahar Sr. Mrs. Mahar was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and later attended Hudson Valley Community College. She was a retiree of the HSBC Bank and the U.S. Customs Service. Arline enjoyed playing golf and making ceramics where she crafted many treasures for her family and friends and in her spare time she volunteered at the Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society, but most of all she loved spending time with her loving family. Survivors include her children, Ruth E. (late Thomas) Evers, John T. (Jack) and Selina Mahar Jr., Beverly J. and Peter Keegan Sr., Martin J. (Mardo) Mahar; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother Joseph (Christine) Meisner; she was predeceased by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Quinlan and Connie (Chuck) Waters. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Mahar; special friend Phyllis Mahar; and several nieces; nephews; and friends. Funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 47 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in Arlines memory may be made to, Mohawk & Hudson River Humane Society, Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the P.O.Box 417005 Boston, MA. 02241-7005 Funeral Home Wm. Leahy Funeral Home

336 Third Street

Troy , NY 12180

(518) 272-3541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.